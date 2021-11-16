Game of the Week powered by Boost Mobile Basketball HIGHLIGHTS: Duncanville vs. Lancaster

​In a preseason game against Lancaster, Duncanville brought out all of their playmakers to post a 102-59 victory. The Panthers played hard throughout the entire game to secure their second win of the season. VYPE DFW was there to catch all of the action!

CJ Ford sunk back-to-back three pointers in the first quarter to set the tone for the game as Duncanville took on Lancaster on Saturday. The Panthers took an outstanding lead in the first half of the game and went into halftime ahead 44-29. As soon as the second half started, Duncanville played as explosively as ever. Lancaster continued to fight with scores of their own and strong defense in order to try to hold off the Panthers through the third quarter. Headed into the fourth, the Panthers led by only 25 points.

The fourth quarter saw back-to-back three pointers again, but this time from Ashton Hardaway to extend the lead and put Lancaster at a 34-point deficit. From there, Duncanville’s defense held strong while the offense continued to push for their eventual victory.

Highlight Video filmed by Ibifiri Jamabo.

