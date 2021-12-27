FRISCO, Tx. (KDAF) — Dr Pepper Ballpark is set to host four college baseball teams in early March for the Frisco College Baseball Classic.
Teams playing in the classic will be Iowa, Texas A&M, Washington State and Wichita State. The action begins on Friday, March 4 with Wichita State and Iowa, followed by Texas A&M and Washington State — with everything being wrapped up on Sunday, March 6.
Tickets are up for sale now with general admission priced at $10, and a three-game bundle priced at $50 for baseline reserved seating.