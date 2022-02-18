DALLAS (KDAF) — Theme nights, giveaways, celebrity guests and fireworks shows will be a part of the Frisco RoughRiders, “…biggest promotional schedule in franchise history,” for the 2022 season.

North Texans can get their baseball fix at one of the RoughRiders’ 69 home games that will be sure to pack in fun for you and the whole family.

The team says, “In 2022, Riders Field will host 25 fireworks shows (every Friday and Saturday and a double-fireworks show on July 3rd), 10 guest appearances, the most giveaways ever and some of the best theme nights in franchise history!”

Opening weekend (April 8-10) will feature giveaways every night and a celebration for the RoughRiders’ 2021 South Division Championship. For the full schedule, including information on tickets and much more, click here.