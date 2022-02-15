DALLAS (KDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs are honoring a former Texas high school football star as the 2021-22 season has come to an end after the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Linebacker Nick Bolton (No. 54) was honored with the Mack Lee Hill Rookie of the Year Award by the Chiefs after a stellar start to his career. Bolton, who was a star for the Lone Star Rangers (Frisco) in high school, racked up 112 total tackles and a huge 86-yard touchdown off of a fumble recovery for the Chiefs and garnered an NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month honor during his rookie year.

He was picked in the second round by the Chiefs out of the University of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Chiefs’ Rookie of the Year award has been around since 1966 and its name honors former running back Mack Lee Hill.