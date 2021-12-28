FRISCO, Tx. (KDAF) — On January 8, two of Division I FCS football’s best will square off at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas for the 2021 football championship. No. 2 North Dakota State and No. 8 Montana will kick off on FC Dallas’ home-field on the second Saturday of 2022.

Not only is Toyota Stadium the home of the 2021 FCS football championship, but it will continue to host the championship for the next three seasons as well. The NCAA has Frisco listed as the site for the FCS championship from Jan. 2022 through Jan. 2025.

As of December 28, available ticket prices range from $300 to $1,500 — you can find more information on the championship game here. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. (CST) and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

For those attending, FC Dallas has a list of venue information available for those planning to attend the championship game at Toyota Stadium.