DALLAS (KDAF) — A lot of Texans’ eyes will be glued to the TV Friday night as Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors is set for 8 p.m. That game will air on TNT.

But what about other Texas sporting events?

Well, the Texas Rangers will look to bounce back after Thursday’s loss to the Houston Astros on their diamond. First pitch is set for just after 7 p.m. and you can watch the game on Apple TV+ or listen on KRLD 1080, 105.3 The Fan or KFLC 1270.

PBR World Finals in Fort Worth will be alive and well Friday night at Dickies Arena. The event will get underway at 7:45 a.m. Tickets and more information can be found here. “The new PBR Unleash The Beast regular season will span from January-May, culminating with a seven-day championship festival, spanning two weekends of bull riding and fan activities, in Fort Worth.”

Texas Motor Speedway will be hosting the Speedycash.com 220 as the, “Camping World Truck Series returns to No Limits, Texas, for a series record 48th time to open the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race Weekend!” The main event Friday will get underway at 7:30 p.m. for 220.5 miles of fun.

But that’s not all!

Frisco RoughRiders will play host to the Corpus Christi Hooks for Fireworks Friday starting at 6:35 p.m. Click here for tickets and more information.

Last but not least TCU Horned Frogs are also on the diamond Friday night looking to close out the regular season in its series versus Santa Clara. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.