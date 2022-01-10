FORT WORTH (KDAF) — The Ariat Texas Rattlers will now call Dickies Arena home and will be representing Dallas-Fort Worth in the PBR Team Series.

The PBR Team series is an elite new league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing in games, beginning in June 2022.

Fort Worth-based Texas Rattlers say they will call Dickies Arena their home. The team is owned by the Fisher Family, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Oakland A’s and has stakes in Major League Soccer’s San Jose Earthquakes.

“We are thrilled to bring a professional bull riding team to Fort Worth, Texas, ‘where the west begins.’ We are committed to doing everything we can to give the people of Fort Worth an experience that’s worthy of the toughest cowboys who have called Fort Worth home,” Mark George, General Manager of the Ariat Texas Rattlers, said.

Officials say The PBR Team Series event for the Ariat Texas Rattlers at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth will be announced at a later date.