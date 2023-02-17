DALLAS (KDAF) — While the NFL season is behind us with the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, football isn’t over just yet and in Texas, we sure love our football.

The XFL is returning to Choctaw Stadium for the first time since 2020 as the Arlington Renegades will host the Vegas Vipers to kick off the XFL season on Saturday, February 18 at 2 p.m. You can either buy tickets to the game here or watch the game live on ABC.

You might recognize a couple of the players, but you’ll for sure recognize the head coach of the Renegades, Bob Stoops who coached the Oklahoma Sooners from 1999 to 2016. He’ll be facing off against NFL Hall of Fame safety, now head coach of the Vegas Vipers, Rod Woodson.

It’s going to be a fun, chaotic start to the revival of the XFL with new players all around mixed with some former NFL players and college standouts.

“With no tape of the other team, no one knows a thing about what to expect this first week,” said Arlington’s co-offensive coordinator, Chuck Long. “But it’s fine, because we’re all in the exact same boat. We’re all in this together.”