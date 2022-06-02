DALLAS (KDAF) — GOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLLLL! After six goals in May which led all players in Major League Soccer during the month, FC Dallas winger Paul Arriola has notched a league-wide honor.

Arriola is the May 2022 MLS Player of the Month. He scored in five straight games to help FC Dallas win three games. During this season, he’s totaled seven goals putting him in the top five across the league.

FC Dallas adds, “He is already tied for a career-best season total that he reached in 2018 with D.C. United. Arriola is the only player in MLS to produce at least 25 key passes and seven goals this year.”

This is the team’s best start since the 2018 season with 25 points and a 7-3-4 record (third-best in MLS).

“The San Diego native earned MLS Team of the Week honors for Week 10, 13 (bench) and 14 during May. Arriola is the first FC Dallas player to earn Player of the Month honors since Mauro Díaz in March 2014. This is the eighth different FC Dallas player to be recognized for MLS Player of the Month accolades,” FC Dallas said.