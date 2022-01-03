DALLAS (KDAF) — In the biggest transfer for a player in FC Dallas history, the soccer club is sending Texas-native and star Ricardo Pepi to FC Augsburg which is a part of Germany’s Bundesliga.

Pepi, who was born in El Paso, has been a part of the FC Dallas family since 2016 when he signed with the club’s youth affiliate in El Paso. The almost-19-year-old MLS All-Star is now leaving the organization after leading FC Dallas in scoring in 2021 with 13 goals.

Voted as the 2021 U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year, he scored three goals and three assists as part of the United States Men’s National Team. Pepi made his debut in 2021 during the World Cup Qualifier in September against Honduras.

“An opportunity like this is something I have worked my entire life to accomplish,” said Pepi. “This is truly a dream realized. I understand that I have to keep pushing, training and growing. I am grateful to the FC Dallas organization for helping me achieve this goal. I will always have a special place in my heart for FC Dallas and our amazing fans. Thank you for supporting me. I will continue to make you proud.”

FC Dallas Technical Director Andre Zanotta says Pepi’s transfer shows what’s possible for soccer players in the U.S. and in their academy system. He added, “This transfer fee allows us to be aggressive in both this transfer window as well as the summer’s. We’re committed to building a championship roster and recognize we have several positions to fill. This move helps us do that.”

