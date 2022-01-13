DALLAS (KDAF) — The 2022 season-opener is near for FC Dallas where they will kick off at home against Toronto FC on February 26. Before then, the front office was busy wrapping up the offseason with some key signings and completing the MLS SuperDraft.

FC Dallas was able to draft six players in the SuperDraft, including the No. 3 pick where they took Isaiah Parker, a winger from Saint Louis University. They also selected center back Lucas Bartletts from St. Johns University, midfielder Tsiki Ntsabeleng from Oregon State, goalkeeper Alec Smir from North Carolina, defender Chase Niece from Saint Louis and defender Holland Rula from Wake Forest.

You can find a full recap of FC Dallas’ 2022 draft class here.

To go along with the draft class, FC Dallas acquired defender Eulânio Ângelo Chipela Gomes, or Nanu, for one year from Portugal’s FC Porto. Once the loan is up in December, the club can exercise a permanent transfer for his contract. You can learn more about FC Dallas’ new defender from Portugal here.