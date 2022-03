DALLAS (KDAF) — How about some feel-good news on this gloomy day?

Globe Life and Ezekiel Elliott have officially raised $42,000 to help fight hunger in North Texas. This is not the first time Zeke has helped out the food bank.

In 2020, he raised more than $80,000 in donations for the North Texas Food Bank. This year, Zeke and Globe Life each donated $2,100 for every touchdown he score this past season.