Down Goes Lake Travis: Rockwall defeats the Cavs by a four-score deficit

Rockwall football now has a 3-0 start this season after taking down the usual sturdy Austin Lake Travis Cavaliers- a feat many outside of the city of Rockwall doubted could be accomplished. On Friday, the Yellowjackets defeated Lake Travis by a score of 59-35; a four-score deficit. VYPE DFW dives into all of the ways that Jacket Fight Never Died on Friday night.

It’s not often that Lake Travis loses. It’s even rarer for Lake Travis to lose by over a couple of scores. In fact, the last time the Cavs lost by four scores or more was during the 2018-19 football season when they fell 44-14 to Austin Westlake. Rockwall saw Friday night’s game as an opportunity to prove the nay-sayers wrong.

Senior quarterback and Mississippi State commit Braedyn Locke had an absolutely phenomenal outing as he three for 506 yards and five touchdowns while completing 69% of his passes (30 of 43). On the receiving end of Locke’s touchdown passes were junior wide receiver Noble Johnson (four touchdowns on 12 receptions and 249 yards), senior tight end Brennan Ray (one touchdown with nine catches for 133 yards). On the rushing front, junior running back Zach Hernandez nabbed a touchdown of his own on 19 carries and 135 yards while junior outside linebacker Lake Bennett rushed for one touchdown.

Taking down Lake Travis is an incredible accomplishment for Rockwall as they get ready to face off against Highland Park in week 4. With such a great start to the season, Rockwall is working their way to having the strongest start in the Dallas-Fort Worth area- if not working their way to being the strongest team in the metroplex full stop.