DALLAS (KDAF) — Expect busy roads and crowds this weekend in Dallas.

The University of Texas Longhorns will be playing against the Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl Stadium this Saturday, Oct. 8.

If you plan on being there for this game, it’s important that you don’t miss a second of this epic mashup. That’s why the University of Texas has shared a map of the Cotton Bowl Stadium on Twitter.

“Wanted to make it easy for y’all to find concessions at Saturday’s game”, the university said in the tweet.

Photo courtesy University of Texas via Twitter

