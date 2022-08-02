DALLAS (KDAF) — If you could pick a player wearing the number 11 on your NFL team, who would it be? Linebacker Micah Parsons, or wide receiver Chase Claypool, A.J. Brown, Michael Pittman Jr., or maybe another No. 11 in the league.

Well, NFL on Prime Video is asking that very question and the Dallas Cowboys were more than swift to answer with a more than qualified graphic of their lion:

Micah Parsons – Dallas Cowboys

There’s not much worth arguing over as Micah Parsons truly might be the best No. 11 in the league as well as maybe one of the best linebackers in any zone of the game. So, what say you?