DALLAS (KDAF) — The Southeastern Conference is arguably the king of college football among other collegiate sports and a recent announcement has something to do with… beans?

That’s right, beans. The SEC, where it just means more, has officially named Bush’s Beans as the official beans of the Southeastern Conference.

According to a press release, “Today, Bush’s® Beans announced a new, multi-year sponsorship agreement with the Southeastern Conference and SEC Network to be the ‘Official Beans of the SEC.’ The new partnership begins this week with an on-site presence at SEC Kickoff in Atlanta.”

Beans are a staple at tailgates all over college football and especially in the SEC.

“The addition of Bush’s Beans as an SEC official sponsor fits perfectly with our fans’ tailgating experiences for football and gatherings throughout the year. With their headquarters in the SEC footprint, we are pleased to welcome Bush’s Beans to the SEC sponsor family,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said.