DALLAS (KDAF) — In Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns two superstars went back and forth but it seems a former Kentucky hooper’s troll is taking the internet by storm.

Booker was fouled by Mavs’ Dorian Finney-Smith during the game and a video from @KY_Russell shows him being over-dramatic about the foul and eventually calling his act the, “Luka special,” before getting up.

The two superstars have reportedly been very active in chatting during the game on the court and one could imagine how friendly two NBA superstars could be towards one another during a playoff series.

So, let’s begin the debate: Who would you rather have on your team? Shooting guard Devin Booker, or point guard Luka Doncic?

A Twitter account, @MavsMuse took the liberty of giving its followers a look at, “The Luka Special.” So, we checked out statmuse to compare the two superstars.

Booker in his 477 games played:

23.5 points per game

3.9 rebounds per game

4.7 assists per game

.8 steals per game

.3 blocks per game

Doncic in his 264 games played:

26.4 points per game

8.5 rebounds per game

8 assists per game

1.1 steals per game

.4 blocks per game

It’s safe to say at least North Texas, if not the entire NBA outside of Phoenix, would be picking the young legend that Luka Doncic is and is becoming.