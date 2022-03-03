The DeSoto Lady Eagles are ranked No. 1 for a reason- not only are they the defending Class 6A state champions, but they have proven to be nothing short of consistent and dominant on the court throughout every game they have played. In fact, the current senior class has seen 137 games since their freshman year if they made the varsity roster back then. Out of those 137 games, only 14 were losses. VYPE DFW takes a deeper dive into how they have gotten this far and a look-ahead at their semifinal matchup:

Rewind

DeSoto has made three UIL State appearances (2008, 2019, 2021)- two of which many players on the current roster have been a part of and one of which they claimed the title (2021). Led by Kentucky signee Tionna Herron, Kansas State signee Ja’Mia Harris, LSU signee Sa’Myah Smith, and Texas signee Amina Muhammad, DeSoto posted a 14-0 district record to finish at the top of their district this season. The team’s only two losses this season both came against Washington DC’s Sidwell Friends during preseason play. For clarity, Sidwell Friends is the top team in the nation.

With the impeccable ability to maintain possession on the court, reduce turnovers, and set the tone during a game, the Lady Eagles have set the bar and the standard for UIL Class 6A women’s basketball. In playoffs, DeSoto has defeated Belton, Tyler Legacy, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Tomball, Memorial, and most recently- Duncanville.

The Road Ahead

Heading into Friday’s matchup against San Antonio Clark after a big-time win over Duncanville, the Lady Eagles are on an 11-game win-streak. The team will face-off against a tough 35-2 Clark squad who has taken down the likes of Schertz Clemens, San Antonio Johnson, Cibolo Steele, and more. Players to watch from Clark’s squad include Natalie Huff, Arianna Roberson, and Aaliyah Roberson. The Robersons each average just over 11 points per game and are quick on their feet while Huff averages over eight points a game.

What To Expect:

Just as anyone would tell you- once you’re this far into the playoffs, there is no game that is considered a “cake-walk”. Although DeSoto is quick-footed, physical, and dominant on the court they are going to have to channel their usual communication and knowledge of the game in order to shut down Clark. While DeSoto is the clear favorite in the state tournament, the Lady Eagles will have to remain focused and not get ahead of themselves. The ability to keep their head in the game while maintaining a certain swagger, finesse, and confidence is something fans can watch for.

The state semifinal game is set to tip-off at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.