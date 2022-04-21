DALLAS (KDAF) — The news of star wide receiver Deebo Samuel requesting a trade from the 49ers broke the NFL Twitter world on 4/20 but it doesn’t seem likely San Francisco will get rid of arguably their best player.

However, it seems that the wide receiver liked a picture depicting him dawning a Cowboys uniform alongside young star Ceedee Lamb from Twitter user @shane_2104. Unfortunately, it seems Samuel has disliked the tweet, but what if it were to happen?

The Cowboys are in need of some help at wide receiver and probably have enough value to offer the 49ers in a massive trade. Would it be worth it? They’d more than likely have to give up on some key young superstars and stellar vets to get Samuel, so it’s definitely debatable.