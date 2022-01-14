DALLAS (KDAF) — In their Jan. 28 matchup with the Washington Capitals, the Dallas Stars will honor defenseman Sergei Zubov and retire his jersey No. 56.

Zubov will become the sixth player in Stars’ history to have their jersey retired (Neal Broten, Bill Goldsworthy, Mike Modano, Bill Masterton and Jere Lehtinen). This jersey retirement was supposed to take place during the 2020-21 season but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the Friday night matchup between the Capitals and Stars, Zubov’s legacy will hang from the rafters of the American Airlines Center.

During his Hall of Fame career, the defenseman from Russia recorded 771 points during his 16 seasons in the league, 12 of which with the tars (549 points). He ranks third in assists, plus/minus rating, fifth in games played and seventh in points.

Zubov was one of the most impactful defensemen the Stars have ever had, as he is the franchise leader among defensemen in points, goals, assists, games played, power play goals, plus/minus, game-winning goals and shots on goal.

He also won a Stanley Cup with the Stars in 1999 and another when he was with the New York Rangers in 1994.