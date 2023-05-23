DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas’ homecoming heroes are back! The Dallas Stars return to the city after losing in Game 2 in Las Vegas Sunday.

Will they be able to redeem themselves with a little help from their hometown?

Currently, the hockey team is down 2-0 against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Stars have a lot on the line, with fans hoping that the team can redeem their status as they fight for their way back into the Western Conference Finals.

Nonetheless, the Stars will be playing the Golden Knights again Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the American Airlines Center. The guys have a track record of perseverance and will undoubtedly give their all to emerge victorious!

Wanna go show your support? Tickets are expensive, but still available here.