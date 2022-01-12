DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Stars are having some Florida action in mid-January against the Panthers and Lightning, with some Texas watch parties are in the mix.

For Friday’s contest against the Florida Panthers, the Stars are hosting a watch party at Texas Live! in Arlington starting at 6 p.m. Texas Live! is located at 1650 E Randol Mill Road.

For Saturday’s contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning, a watch party is going down at Bottle Rockets in Plano starting at 6 p.m. Bottle Rockets is located at 5800 Legacy Drive C-11.

Rumor has it (per Dallas Stars tweet) Bud Light specials will be available.