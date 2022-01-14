FRISCO, Tx (KDAF) — The 2022 United States Hockey League Frosty Cup is being played in a city near you, North Texas. The Dallas Stars will host the Frosty Cup at the Comerica Center in Frisco in late January.

From Jan. 27-28 the Comerica Center will be the home of the Frosty Cup which will feature the Tri-City Storm and the Lincoln Stars playing a pair of games.

These two teams are the second pair of USHL teams to meet in the Lone Star State after the Chicago Steel and Green Bay Gamblers played here during the 2019-20 season.

USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity said these kinds of events give scouts and fans the ability to see some of the best youth hockey programs in the country. He added that the USHL is happy to be sending teams to the Frosty Cup, which will prove to be a great event for all involved.

You can find more information including tickets and parking information here.