DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas has been getting a lot of attention for its sports lately, and many are excited about what the new year will bring as the City of Dallas has secured two major soccer events to add to the list for next year.

Conacaf announced Monday that the city will be hosting the Concacaf Nations League Finals and the playoffs next year in March. The quarterfinal matchups will determine who will play in the National League Finals to qualify for 2024 Copa America.

The Copa America playoffs will take place in Frisco at the Toyota Stadium March 23.

“AT&T Stadium and Toyota Stadium will be great hosts for what promises to be a tremendous week of Concacaf Nations League football in the Dallas Metropolitan Area. I want to thank the cities of Arlington and Frisco, their stadiums, and the Dallas Sports Commission for working with Concacaf to ensure these matches are a celebration of the best men’s national team football in the region,” added Montagliani.

The schedule is as follows:

2023/24 Concacaf Nations League Finals and Play-In Schedule

*Kick-off times and order of matches will be announced at a later date.



Thursday, March 21, 2024 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Semifinal #1

Semifinal #2



Saturday, March 23, 2024 – Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Play-In #1

Play-In #2



Sunday, March 24, 2024 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Third Place Match: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2

Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2