DALLAS (KDAF) — Well folks, the Dallas Mavericks are moving on in the NBA Playoffs and will face the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

And Mavs fans, Round 3 tickets are on sale now, “Western Conference Finals, LET’S GO! Round 3 tickets are NOW ON SALE! Join us at the @AACenter as we battle the Warriors for Game 3 & 4. Are you ALL IN?”

On Monday morning, Ticketmaster said, “Due to demand, ticket availability is limited and ticket options may vary throughout the venue.”

You will have to join a queue to score yours on Monday morning. Here are some tips from Ticketmaster:

Remain signed in to your account for the entire sale.

Leave your browser window open until the order is confirmed.

Use only one account to purchase your tickets.

The Mavs will host Game 3 & 4 on Sunday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 24. Game 1 & 2 will be played on May 18 and 20.