DALLAS (KDAF) — Well folks, the Dallas Mavericks are moving on in the NBA Playoffs and will face the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.
And Mavs fans, Round 3 tickets are on sale now, “Western Conference Finals, LET’S GO! Round 3 tickets are NOW ON SALE! Join us at the @AACenter as we battle the Warriors for Game 3 & 4. Are you ALL IN?”
On Monday morning, Ticketmaster said, “Due to demand, ticket availability is limited and ticket options may vary throughout the venue.”
You will have to join a queue to score yours on Monday morning. Here are some tips from Ticketmaster:
- Remain signed in to your account for the entire sale.
- Leave your browser window open until the order is confirmed.
- Use only one account to purchase your tickets.
The Mavs will host Game 3 & 4 on Sunday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 24. Game 1 & 2 will be played on May 18 and 20.