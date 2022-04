DALLAS (KDAF) — On the backs of Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber the Dallas Mavericks have ensured a Game 5 will be had in their opening series in the NBA Playoffs against the Utah Jazz.

The No. 4 and 5 seeds traded the first two games on Dallas’ homecourt and will now go to battle out games 3 and 4 in Utah. After that, Game 5 is coming back to North Texas and tickets for the big game are on sale now.

You can find those tickets and prices here.