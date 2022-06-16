DALLAS (KDAF) — Picture this potential starting five for the Dallas Mavericks next season, Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dwight Powell and newcomer big man, Christian Wood.

Reports are swirling across the NBA about the Mavericks letting go of a draft pick and four players in order to get Doncic and company some much-needed help in the post in forward/center Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets.

The Mavs are sending over the No. 26 pick in the 2022 draft, Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss for the young and talented Wood from the Rockets. It seems this deal won’t be officially official until the NBA Draft.

The 26-year-old big man has five years of experience in the NBA, he’s played for the 76ers, Hornets, Bucks, Pelicans, Pistons, and the Rockets. In the 2021-22 season in Houston, Wood averaged nearly 18 points, 10 rebounds, and over 2 assists per game.