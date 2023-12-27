The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The NBA Board of Governors has unanimously approved the sale of the Dallas Mavericks, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

This approval clears the way for the completion of the sale between current owner Mark Cuban and the new owner Miriam Adelson, owner of the Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Mavericks’ valuation is estimated to be between $4 – $5 billion.

Cuban will retain 27 percent of his stake in the Mavericks, with the majority 73 percent shifting to the Adelson family. Cuban’s stake will allow him to retain control of the team’s operations.