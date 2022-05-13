DALLAS (KDAF) — Thanks to Luka Doncic and a huge performance from the rest of the squad Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks have forced a Game 7 in their Western Conference semifinals series with the Phoenix Suns.

Game 7 will be played in Phoenix on Sunday, May 15. Here’s what you need to know about the gametime scenarios according to the Mavs:

If Milwaukee wins tomorrow night, the Mavericks will tip Game 7 vs. PHX at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

If Boston vs. Milwaukee requires a Game 7, the Mavericks will tip Game 7 vs. PHX at 7:00 p.m. CT on TNT.