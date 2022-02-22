DALLAS (KDAF) — Some may come as a surprise, but the top names won’t — here’s a look at former Dallas Mavericks that made the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. The greatest names in professional basketball are on this list topped by Michael Jordan and LeBron James and a number of Mavs joined them.

No. 67 Dennis Rodman Most known for his time with the Chicago Bulls, Rodman had a stint with the Mavericks in 2000. Rodman averaged over 14 rebounds, under 3 points and just over 1 assist during his brief time with Dallas.

No. 43 Jason Kidd Kidd was looked at as a Mr. Do-it-all during his career in the NBA, which was no different during his two stints with the Mavericks, 1994-96 and 2008-12. He averaged over 10 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds during his time with Dallas.

No. 37 Steve Nash Most known for his time with the Phoenix Suns, Nash played a big part for the Mavericks from 1998-2004. During his over 400 game stint with Dallas, Nash averaged over 14 points, 7 assists and almost 3 rebounds a game.

No. 17 Dirk Nowitzki One of the greatest big men in all of the NBA, Dirk was special for not only fans in Texas, but the entire world. Nowitzki averaged over 20 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists in his more-than 1,500 games with Dallas. He brought the Mavs an NBA Title in 2011 after defeating the Miami Heat’s big three super team; along with many other incredible accolades in his 21-year career. He also set the record for the longest tenure with one franchise and is the highest-scoring international player in the history of the NBA.

