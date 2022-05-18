DALLAS (KDAF) — Over by the bay of San Francisco Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks will begin the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Everything gets underway at 8 p.m. CT and since it’s in California, the Mavericks will be hosting an official watch party in North Texas. Doors to American Airlines Center will open at 7 p.m., one hour before tip-off.

If you can’t make it out to AAC, there are plenty of Dallas-Fort Worth venues that will have the game on to allow you to cheer on the Mavs with other fans. If you’re watching at home, you can catch the game on Bally Sports Southwest, DirecTV Stream, or TNT.

Go Mavs!