DALLAS (KDAF) — For the first time since 2011 the Dallas Mavericks will be hosting a playoff series and the tip times for the first four games have been released.

The Mavs may have to start without superstar Luka Doncic, as it is unclear if he will be available for Game 1 against the Utah Jazz. The action is set to begin on April 16 at 12 p.m., which will be aired on ESPN.

Here’s the full schedule for the first four games of the first round series of Mavericks vs. Jazz:

Game 1: Saturday, April 16, tip is at noon and will be aired on ESPN

Game 2: Monday, April 18, tip is at 7:30 p.m. and will be aired on NBATV

Game 3: Thursday, April 21, tip is at 8 p.m. and will be aired on NBATV

Game 4, Saturday, April 23, tip is at 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on TNT