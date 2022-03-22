DALLAS (KDAF) — If your favorite NBA team has a winning streak and they play the Dallas Mavericks soon, you could almost bet on that streak to come to an end.

Monday night, the Mavs led by superstar Luka Doncic and company were able to end the Minnesota Timberwolves’ four-game win streak. According to a tweet from @MavsPR, Dallas has broken the most four-game and three-game win streaks in the entire NBA for the 2021-22 season.

So far the Mavs have broken nine, 4-game win streaks which puts them ahead of Golden State, New York and Phoenix — as well as 10, three-game win streaks which is ahead of Phoenix (nine).

The Mavericks have maintained their spot in the top-five in the Western Conference behind the Suns, Grizzlies, Warriors and Jazz.