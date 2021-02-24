Dallas Mavericks announce 2020-21 second half schedule

DALLAS (PRESS RELEASE) – The Dallas Mavericks announced their 2020-21 second half schedule today, which includes 38 games beginning with a showdown against in-state rival San Antonio at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Of those 38 games, half (19) will occur at home and the other half will take place on the road. The team’s second half schedule includes three games that were postponed during the first half of the season – April 7 at Houston (originally scheduled for Feb. 19), April 21 vs. Detroit (originally Feb. 17) and May 12 vs. New Orleans (originally Jan. 11).

After seeing 11 of their first 16 games of the season originally scheduled to be road contests (a postponed game resulted in Dallas playing 11 of its first 15 away from home), the Mavericks are also slated to play 11 of their first 16 games during the second half away from American Airlines Center.

Dallas concluded its season series with five teams (Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando and Phoenix) during the first half of the year. On the contrary, there are five clubs (Cleveland, Detroit, New York, Sacramento and Washington) that the Mavericks are scheduled to face for the first time during the second half of the season.

The Mavericks will host Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers in consecutive games on March 15 and 17. LeBron James and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers are slated to visit Dallas for a two-game series on April 22 and 24. The Brooklyn Nets’ trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden will make their lone trip to American Airlines Center on May 6.

Dallas is scheduled to play 14 nationally televised games during the second half of the season, including four on ESPN, three on TNT, one on ABC and six on NBA TV.

The team’s longest homestand during the back half of the season is a five-game stretch against New York (April 16), Sacramento (April 18), Detroit (April 21) and the Lakers (April 22 and 24). The club’s longest road trip is also five games against New Orleans (March 27), Oklahoma City (March 29), Boston (March 31), New York (April 2) and Washington (April 3).

The Mavericks are scheduled to play 10 back-to-backs during the second half of the season. Four of those will require no travel (begin and end at home), two will be on the road, two are home-to-road and two are road-to-home.

FOX Sports Southwest will air 35 of Dallas’ 38 games over the second half of the season with Mark Followill, Derek Harper and Jeff “Skin” Wade calling the action. All games can be heard on ESPN 103.3 FM with Chuck Cooperstein and Brad Davis on the call. Univision 1270 AM will broadcast all games in Spanish with Victor Villalba providing the play-by-play.

The format for the 72-game schedule has the Mavericks slated play each Western Conference team three times (at least once at home and once on the road) and each Eastern Conference team twice (once at home, once on the road) in 2020-21. The first half schedule included games from Dec. 23, 2020 to March 3, 2021. The 2021 NBA Playoffs will begin on Saturday, May 22, 2021, and the play-in tournament will be held during the week preceding and be televised exclusively by ESPN and TNT.