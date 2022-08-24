DALLAS (KDAF) — Want more from Dallas Cowboys superstar linebacker Micah Parsons than just watching him dominate NFL offenses on Sundays? Well, you’re about to get more and it’s not just on Monday Night Football or Thursday Night Football.

Fox Sports’ popular show starring Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless announced on Wednesday that Parsons will be joining the show throughout the NFL season. The show tweeted, “Welcome @MicahhParsons11!! Eleven From Heaven will be joining Undisputed throughout the NFL season!”

Micah Parsons shared his excitement shortly after the announcement, “Blessings! Excited to start this journey!”

In case you don’t know what the show is all about, here’s Fox Sports’ description of its popular talk show, “Join co-hosts Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, and moderator Jenny Taft as they give their unfiltered, incisive and passionate opinions on the biggest sports topics of the day.”

Time will tell what kind of conversations will be had between the hosts and Parsons but one thing’s for sure, it will be entertaining.