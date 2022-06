DALLAS (KDAF) — Sure, Micah Parsons might be one of the best linebackers in professional football as well as the NFL’s fastest man, but he’s just like us regular folk.

This week, Parsons took to Twitter to divulge his woes with driving in Texas that surely a majority of those who reside or drive in the Lone Star State regularly can agree with.

The Dallas defensive star wrote, “Man nothing is worst than missing an exit in Texas. Somehow it’s another 30 minutes!!”

We feel you, Micah, we feel you.