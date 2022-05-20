DALLAS (KDAF) — Football season has been absent since the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, but maybe it’s been over for those extremely loyal to America’s Team, who unfortunately had an early Wild Card exit thanks to the San Francisco 49ers.

However, let the past be the past Dallas Cowboys fans, as the next attempt for a Super Bowl Championship is right around the corner and single game tickets are now for sale.

The team tweeted on Thursday morning, “See your #DallasCowboys live at @ATTStadium this season! Get your single game [ticket]s with @SeatGeek here http://bit.ly/3wquT5P.”

Excluding the preseason matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, the Cowboys will host nine games at AT&T Stadium starting at September 11 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers all the way to the division-rival finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

