DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s really no secret on who the leader of the Dallas Cowboys is as his teammates have backed him on and off the field as their quarterback, and now the organization is showing yet again that Dak Prescott is the guy.

America’s Team has nominated Prescott for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award. “Leader of men on the field. Leader for so many more off the field. We’re proud to nominate Dak Prescott for the @NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year,” the Cowboys tweeted.

Dallas Cowboys

According to the NFL, the winner of the award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice and all other nominees will receive a $40,000 donation to their charity of choice. The 2021 winner of the award was LA Rams offensive tackle, Andrew Whitworth.

During his career with the Cowboys, Prescott has passed for over 23,000 yards, 156 touchdowns, and rushed for over 1,500 yards and 26 touchdowns.