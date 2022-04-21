DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has been named to the Hall of Fame. No, not that Hall of Fame where players get cold jackets but to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame.

“It’s a great honor to be inducted as part of such a distinguished class of 2022. I view my week in Mobile as a game-changer in terms of competing against the very best and helping me prepare for moving on to the NFL,” Prescott said.

“I will forever be grateful to the community leaders, bowl executives, and sponsors who present this game every year, and for the fans of Mobile who provide the support that makes it so very special.”

It’s a pretty incredible feat to make it onto any Hall of Fame but one for football in any capacity is bar-none as impressive as it gets. Prescott is one of five new members to the Senior Bowl Hal of Fame.

Running back Kevin Faulk

Linebacker Von Miller

Quarterback Dak Prescott

Quarterback Phillip Rivers

Linebacker Patrick Willis

(2021 Rookie of the Year) Creed Humphrey

“We are excited to announce another great group of Senior Bowl legends into our game’s Hall of Fame,” said Jim Nagy, executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl. “All five of these men were incredible players, winners, and community leaders in their respective NFL cities. They have done it all on the field, from Pro Bowls to Super Bowls. We are honored to bring this distinguished group back to Mobile to celebrate, the city where their NFL journeys first started.”