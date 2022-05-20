DALLAS (KDAF) — Football season is getting closer and closer as the spring and summer months are upon us and that of course means it’s time to call for the Dallas Cowboys to win the Super Bowl (again).

However, like in recent seasons, preseason hype is on the Cowboys’ side as ESPN has released its 2022 NFL Football Power Index and they’re in the top 10. Here’s a look at ESPN’s rankings:

Buffalo Bills Green Bary Packers Los Angeles Rams Kansas City Chiefs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dallas Cowboys Los Angeles Chargers Indianapolis Colts Arizona Cardinals Cleveland Browns

Seth Walder says, “Dallas has a 45% chance to win the NFC East, along with a 16% shot to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC (second only to the Packers).” Read more from Walder here.