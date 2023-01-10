DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re at all into football you’ll know that one of the most vast and far-reaching fanbases in the NFL belongs to the Dallas Cowboys, but just how many of them are true fans?

Known as America’s Team, the Cowboys do have their sect of die-hard fans, more so than probably any other franchise, but they also have a fair share of bandwagon fans as well. A report from sportsbook site N.J. Bet checked out the NFL teams that have the most bandwagon fans.

Taking the top spot is nonother than the good old Dallas Cowboys. The report finds that it’s due to the team’s fashionable colors and logos while the No. 2 spot taken by the New England Patriots, shows that fans jump on the bandwagon only to show support when the team is winning.

The report said, “According to survey respondents, not all NFL bandwagon fans are alike. Some fans switch allegiances from team-to-team solely because a team is playing well while others are fans of a star player rather than the team itself.

“However, when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, respondents say one of the main reasons “America’s Team” has the most bandwagon fans are due to the team’s fashionable colors and logo. In fairness, that royal blue and metallic silver does pair quite well together.”

If that wasn’t enough, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was named the No. 4 QB with the largest bandwagon following behind Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Rodgers.