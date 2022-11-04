DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys are off to a great start to the 2022-23 NFL season and while fans are thankful for Cooper Rush stepping in for superstar quarterback Dak Prescott for a few games, the defense is looking stout.

One of the reasons this Cowboys defense is performing so well is because of its young stars, in particular, a certain linebacker out of Penn State who’s arguably been the top defender league-wide.

Micah Parsons is proving to be one of the best players in the NFL and his jersey sales are backing that up, as the NFL Shop reports Parsons’ No. 11 jersey was the top-selling jersey in the month of October. Here’s a look at the top 10 jerseys sold throughout the month:

Micah Parsons Josh Allen Patrick Mahomes Christian McCaffrey Saquon Barkley Joe Burrow CeeDee Lamb Jalen Hurts Trevon Diggs Justin Jefferson

“Micah Parsons has sold the most jerseys in the NFL for the 2022 Season, and you can find a Micah Parsons jersey at NFLShop.com, along with jerseys for the rest of his teammates,” NFL Shop said.

