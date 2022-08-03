DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the NFL and college football season are within our grasp and news surrounding either are well-welcome updates to our daily lives. While this one is more of a long-term announcement, it’s still exciting nonetheless.

The Big 12 Conference and the Dallas Cowboys have come to an agreement to extend AT&T Stadium’s hosting of the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Football Championship in Arlington. The last seven conference championship games were played in the home of the Cowboys.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with the Dallas Cowboys for another two years, and to continue holding our football championship in one of the world’s finest stadiums,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “The climate-controlled environment along with nearby hotels and the Texas Live! entertainment district provide our guests a best-in-class football experience.”

So, while they’re still there, maybe we could see a Texas vs. Oklahoma Big 12 title game in Arlington before they head off to the SEC.