DALLAS (KDAF) — In a message to its fanbase, the Dallas Cowboys simultaneously announced a ticket giveaway along with its partnership with Black Rifle Coffee on Tuesday morning.

“#CowboysNation, please welcome America’s Coffee to America’s Team. We are celebrating America’s birthday all week long by giving away [two] tickets to a #DallasCowboys home game & a [one] year subscription to @blckriflecoffee!”

You probably know America’s Team, but if you didn’t know, Black Rifle Coffee Company, “…is a premium, roast to order, veteran owned & operated coffee company.”

With all that, the Cowboys are hosting a Black Rifle Coffee Company Contest where fans of America’s Team or the coffee company can enter to win two tickets to a Cowboys home game and a one-year subscription to Black Rifle Coffee Company!

For more information, click here.