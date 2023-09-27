The CW has announced the network schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 ACC men’s and women’s basketball season.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The CW has announced the network schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 ACC men’s and women’s basketball season. Beginning in December, The CW will broadcast 28 men’s basketball games and nine women’s basketball games. Men’s doubleheaders will air on Saturday afternoons and women’s games will air on Sundays. Raycom Sports will produce all games for The CW.

ACC men’s basketball on The CW tips off on Saturday, December 2 at 12:00pm/ET with 2023 Final Four participant Miami hosting Notre Dame, followed by Duke visiting Georgia Tech at 2:15pm/ET. Other marquee matchups include a non-conference showdown between the Georgetown Hoyas and Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend on Saturday, December 16 at 2:15pm/ET and the North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2:15pm/ET. ACC women’s basketball begins on Sunday, December 31 at 12:00pm/ET with a conference game between the Clemson Tigers and the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.

Below is the full schedule of 2023-24 ACC basketball games airing live on The CW.

2023-24 ACC Men’s Basketball (All Times ET)

December 2

12:00pm Notre Dame at Miami

2:15pm Duke at Georgia Tech

December 9

12:00pm Valparaiso at Virginia Tech

2:15pm Charlotte at Duke

December 16

12:00pm La Salle at Miami

2:15pm Georgetown at Notre Dame

December 30

12:00pm Pittsburgh at Syracuse

2:00pm Queens at Duke

2024

January 6

12:00pm Pittsburgh at Louisville

2:15pm Miami at Wake Fores

January 13

12:00pm NC State at Louisville

2:15pm Florida State at Notre Dame

January 20

12:00pm Virginia Tech at NC State

2:15pm North Carolina at Boston College

January 27

Time TBA Virginia at Louisville

Time TBA Pittsburgh at Miami

February 3

5:30pm Georgia Tech at NC State

7:45pm Syracuse at Wake Forest

February 10

5:30pm Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

7:45pm Virginia at Florida State

February 17

5:30pm Syracuse at Georgia Tech

7:45pm NC State at Clemson

February 24

5:30pm Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

7:45pm Florida State at Clemson

March 2

5:30pm Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

7:45pm Clemson at Notre Dame

March 9

5:30pm Boston College at Louisville

7:45pm NC State at Pittsburgh

2023-24 ACC Women’s Basketball (All Times ET)

December 31

12:00pm Clemson at North Carolina

January 7, 2024

12:00pm Duke at Virginia

January 14

12:00pm Miami at Notre Dame

January 21

12:00pm Clemson at Virginia Tech

January 28

12:00pm North Carolina at Virginia

February 4

Time TBA Miami at Florida State

February 11

11:00am Louisville at Syracuse

February 18

12:00pm Georgia Tech at NC State

February 25

12:00pm Virginia at Louisville