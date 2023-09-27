DALLAS (KDAF) — The CW has announced the network schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 ACC men’s and women’s basketball season. Beginning in December, The CW will broadcast 28 men’s basketball games and nine women’s basketball games. Men’s doubleheaders will air on Saturday afternoons and women’s games will air on Sundays. Raycom Sports will produce all games for The CW.
ACC men’s basketball on The CW tips off on Saturday, December 2 at 12:00pm/ET with 2023 Final Four participant Miami hosting Notre Dame, followed by Duke visiting Georgia Tech at 2:15pm/ET. Other marquee matchups include a non-conference showdown between the Georgetown Hoyas and Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend on Saturday, December 16 at 2:15pm/ET and the North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2:15pm/ET. ACC women’s basketball begins on Sunday, December 31 at 12:00pm/ET with a conference game between the Clemson Tigers and the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.
Below is the full schedule of 2023-24 ACC basketball games airing live on The CW.
2023-24 ACC Men’s Basketball (All Times ET)
December 2
12:00pm Notre Dame at Miami
2:15pm Duke at Georgia Tech
December 9
12:00pm Valparaiso at Virginia Tech
2:15pm Charlotte at Duke
December 16
12:00pm La Salle at Miami
2:15pm Georgetown at Notre Dame
December 30
12:00pm Pittsburgh at Syracuse
2:00pm Queens at Duke
2024
January 6
12:00pm Pittsburgh at Louisville
2:15pm Miami at Wake Fores
January 13
12:00pm NC State at Louisville
2:15pm Florida State at Notre Dame
January 20
12:00pm Virginia Tech at NC State
2:15pm North Carolina at Boston College
January 27
Time TBA Virginia at Louisville
Time TBA Pittsburgh at Miami
February 3
5:30pm Georgia Tech at NC State
7:45pm Syracuse at Wake Forest
February 10
5:30pm Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
7:45pm Virginia at Florida State
February 17
5:30pm Syracuse at Georgia Tech
7:45pm NC State at Clemson
February 24
5:30pm Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
7:45pm Florida State at Clemson
March 2
5:30pm Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
7:45pm Clemson at Notre Dame
March 9
5:30pm Boston College at Louisville
7:45pm NC State at Pittsburgh
2023-24 ACC Women’s Basketball (All Times ET)
December 31
12:00pm Clemson at North Carolina
January 7, 2024
12:00pm Duke at Virginia
January 14
12:00pm Miami at Notre Dame
January 21
12:00pm Clemson at Virginia Tech
January 28
12:00pm North Carolina at Virginia
February 4
Time TBA Miami at Florida State
February 11
11:00am Louisville at Syracuse
February 18
12:00pm Georgia Tech at NC State
February 25
12:00pm Virginia at Louisville