DALLAS (KDAF) — Another Dallas Cowboys player has been named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster after the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams punched their ticket to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Young star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will be joining five other Cowboys (Trevon Diggs, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, Micah Parsons and Bryan Anger) in the 2022 Pro Bowl. At first, Lamb was named an alternate for the Pro Bowl, and after the results from Sunday’s conference championship games, it was official that Rams receiver Cooper Kupp would not participate in the Pro Bowl, opening the spot for Lamb.

Lamb will play alongside Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans and San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel. He led Dallas in receiving with 1,102 yards and caught six touchdowns in what ended as the NFL’s top offense in the regular season.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 6 in Las Vegas.