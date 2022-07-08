DALLAS (KDAF) — In the NFL, college, high school football and every level in between the tight end position is of the utmost importance.

The Dallas Cowboys just might have one of the 10 best tight ends in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. Here’s a quick look at Anthony Treash’s top 10:

Travis Kelce George Kittle Darren Waller Mark Andrews Kyle Pitts Dallas Goedert Rob Gronkowski (retired/free agent) Dalton Schultz T.J. Hockenson Hunter Henry

Here’s what Treash had to say about Schultz, “Schultz was a bit of a surprise breakout in 2021, considering the Cowboys utilized him solely as a blocker in his first two NFL seasons and he was underwhelming when being integrated into the passing game in 2020. The 2018 fourth-round pick took his 63.8 receiving grade in 2020 to 77.4 in 2021, and while he isn’t going to shred single coverage like some of the Tier 1 guys, he can work soft spots against zone coverage and possesses strong hands. He finished top six last year in both drop rate (3.4%) and contested catch rate (63.2%, 12-of-19).”