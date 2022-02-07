DALLAS (KDAF) — Super Bowl LVI is at America’s doorstep as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are set to face off on Feb. 13, the 2022 Pro Bowl, which showcased some of Dallas’ young stars, has come and gone; so, now what?

With 12 wins and five losses, the Dallas Cowboys looked promising coming into the playoffs, but that promised look was short-lived thanks to the San Francisco 49ers. As the offseason for the organization is now in full swing, the coaching staff is top of mind. It’s been reported that head coach Mike McCarthy will be returning along with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for the 2022-23 season.

To continue the trend, it seems young offensive coordinator Kellen Moore might also be making a return after the Miami Dolphins hired 49ers, OC Mike McDaniel, as their new head coach. That doesn’t mean that decision is cemented as other head coaching jobs are still open, but the Cowboys could see the core of the staff return.

A good thing for fans of America’s Team, bright stars are on the roster and they shined during the season and after at the 2022 Pro Bowl. Even though the AFC took home the win in Las Vegas, Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb and Bryan Anger all had a memorable time at their first Pro Bowl.

Now, the offseason is afoot. The NFL Draft is coming up in late April, free agency will begin in March, and before you know it, training camp will be on the horizon and another chance for the Cowboys to get back to Super Bowl glory. Before that, they’ve got some work to do.