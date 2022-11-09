DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys are looking mighty fine as the NFL season is reaching the halfway mark, sure, they’re not undefeated like division rival Philadelphia, but going 6-2 while missing your star quarterback for most of the season is quite marvelous.

The defense has been phenomenal led by veterans and young superstars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs; the offense hasn’t been bad by any means but a little lackluster to say the least.

What America’s Team really needs to get going in order to finish the season strong is the passing game. With Dak Prescott back there’s one piece of the puzzle you don’t have to worry about but the lack of receiver production outside of CeeDee Lamb is troubling.

How do you fix that? Well, why not sign former New York Giants superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.? Owner Jerry Jones and linebacker Parsons have done some work in the recruiting world to attempt to entice OBJ to Dallas.

Recently, Jones said on the radio that adding the WR would benefit the Cowboys’ offense and, “…the Cowboys star on the helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good.”

On the player side of things, Parsons held nothing back on Twitter, “Man obj talk to me !! @obj let’s do this s***!!!”

OBJ has been electric from the get-go of his career amassing over 530 receptions, 7,367 yards, and 56 touchdowns. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler, won Offensive Rookie of the Year, and is a Super Bowl champion.