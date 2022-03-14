The V.R. Eaton track and field team is using the 2022 outdoor season to continue their excellence in their various events. Having competed in some of the toughest meets in the metroplex for UIL Class 6A track and field, the Eagles have been sharpening their skills and preparing themselves for success.

Opening the season with the Timber Creek Falcon Fast Invitational, the Eagles started strong. As a team, the women finished in second place- just behind host Keller Timber Creek. The men finished in the fourth place spot as a team. During the Eaton Life In The Fast Lane Invitational, Northwest Eaton finished on the top in both men’s and women’s team results. As a team, the Lady Eagles outscored the rest of the teams by over 75 points while the men outscored the rest of their opponents by over 11. In their most recent invitational, the Eaton Spring Break Invitational, fans saw both varsity and junior varsity compete. Both women’s teams followed McKinney North and finished in the second place spot respectively while the men’s JV finished in second behind McKinney North and the men’s varsity finished in sixth.

With their next meet happening on March 25th, the team is fully prepared to continue to strive toward excellence on the track and in the field. Fans can expect more personal and school records being broken throughout the season as the Eagles continue to build their legacy.

For more in-depth results of each track meet, please visit Athletic.net.